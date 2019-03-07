Menu
ON THE MOVE: Westpac's Bourbong St branch in Bundaberg may be closing after almost 150 years. It originally opened as the Bank of New South Wales, one the banks that merged to form Westpac.
Bundy bank branch on the move

Tahlia Stehbens
7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
WESTOAC branch has been on Bourbong St since 1872, but it seems its 147-year history is drawing to a close.

A Westpac spokeswoman said while they had a strong commitment to the Bundaberg community, an upgrade was overdue.

"(We) are currently looking at options to relocate and improve our current Bundaberg CBD branch,” she said.

While no location has been set in stone, Hinkler Central centre manager Renee Pukallus did not deny the possibility.

"While it is currently too early to share any specific details regarding proposed new retailers, we look forward to making some exciting announcements as we reach key milestones,” Ms Pukallus said.

"Hinkler Central continues to experience strong demand for retail space, and our team works hard to provide a convenient shopping experience that meets the growing demands of our thriving community.”

Suncorp closed its Bourbong St branch and opened a new one at Hinkler in September.

Westpac's Bourbong St branch was opened by the Bank of New South Wales, Australia's first bank.

The Bank of New South Wales merged with many other financial institutions before finally merging with the Commercial Bank of Australia in 1982 to form Westpac.

