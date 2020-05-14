Bundy bands together to throw party of the year

HONKY BIRTHDAY: Wendy Punch with her daughter Tori. Members of the Bundaberg community did a drive by to celebrate Tori's eighteenth birthday. Picture: Mike Knott.

HONKY BIRTHDAY: Wendy Punch with her daughter Tori. Members of the Bundaberg community did a drive by to celebrate Tori's eighteenth birthday. Picture: Mike Knott.

LAST Friday was certainly a day to remember for Tori Punch.

Living with a rare and chronic condition called Proteus Syndrome means Tori is considered a very high health risk during the pandemic.

As a result, she was unable to celebrate her 18th birthday with the party her family had been planning, so parents Wendy and Douglas Punch asked the community to drive by their house as a surprise.

HONKY BIRTHDAY: Lori Beer, Wendy Punch, birthday girl Tori Punch and Tracey Newton wave to the drive by cars celebrating Tori's eighteenth birthday. Picture: Mike Knott.

But Tori’s parents didn’t anticipate the request would generate the overwhelming and heartwarming response that it did on Friday.

“Tori loved it and she was still talking about it the next day … she was very surprised and had the best day ever,” Ms Punch said.

“I think we all had a tear when all the cars, motorbikes, police and fire trucks came to celebrate with us for tori’s 18th birthday.

“We are so overwhelmed by everything and how Bundy come together to make Tori’s day so special.”

What seemed like hundreds of people turned up on the day to wave, beep their car horns and drop off balloons and gifts.

Ms Punch said Tori received books, teddy bears, clothing, gift cards, My Little Pony toys and beautiful handpainted stones.

“We would like to say a big thankyou to Bundy for everything they have done to made this an 18th birthday to remember.”

“I would like to send a big thank you to Sweet Perfection Cakes Bundaberg for making Tori’s beautiful cake and Lee Ann Wilson Photography for the great photos that got of Tori’s special day.”

HONKY BIRTHDAY: The Bundaberg community celebrated Tori Punch's eighteenth Birthday with a drive by of her North Bundaberg home. Picture: Mike Knott.

