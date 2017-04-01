29°
Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

Sally Browne | 1st Apr 2017 10:28 AM
Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year.
Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year. Rachel Dray

BUNDABERG'S Good Boy are quickly becoming men of the hour with the announcement that they'll be playing the Splendour in the Grass and Blurst of Times festivals this year.

That comes off the back of their awesome win of Best Rock Song at the Queensland Music Awards this week, where they blew everyone away with their catchy-as punk number Poverty Line.

The boys, who are now all Brisbane based, will be joining a Splendour line-up that includes The xx, Queens of the Stone Age, LCD Soundsystem, Royal Blood, HAIM, Sigur Ros, Schoolboy Q, Vance Joy, Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, A.B. Original and Tash Sultana. They had to sit on the secret for a while until the line-up announcement this week.

"I told my girlfriend and she told all her housemates,” says singer Rian King. "I'm pretty excited to see Future Islands and I've never seen LCD Soundsystem.”

They're also excited to play legendary local festival Blurst of Times. The cross-town festival, held across the Brightside, Foundry and Black Bear Lodge in Fortitude Valley, boasts a host of acts including Skegss, Ngaiire, Royal Headache, The Creases, Alex Lahey and Morning Harvey.

Tickets for the April 29 event are available now.

"I'd pay just to see Royal Headache,” says Good Boy guitarist Tom Lindeman.

Tickets to Splendour in the Grass, Byron Bay, held from July 21 to 23, go on sale April 6

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  good boy music festivals splendour2017 splendour in the grass whatson

