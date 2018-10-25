Bundy bakery set for expansion as business rises

THE POCKET: Baker Rick Nelson is looking to expand his business premises in East Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG'S favourite sour dough baker is not only busy making bread, but working on an expanding his business.

The Pocket Storehouse owner Rick Nelson works from 8am to midnight most days prepping dough for his busy Saturday mornings.

In his "sparetime” he is making the modifications for a renovation, which is set to open early December.

The renovation will see the building air-conditioned and a comfortable, covered outside area for patrons.

The bakery first opened its doors in April 2017 and has been so popular that people often line the street waiting for their bread and treats.

Mr Nelson said being busy was a nice problem to have and he wanted his customers to be comfortable in the warmer months and not lined up out in the sun.

"We have this massive line, I'm still amazed by the line, and people fainting in the street - and they have done so in the past,” he said.

"So in the future when there are 70-odd people lined up at least 40 people will be able to come in here and the rest will be able to wait undercover until they do get in.”

He said the expansion would give the business more options in the future, but unfortunately for the sourdough lovers the business hours will remain the same.

The expansion inside will allow for a pastry sheeter to be added to the bakery and the current 22sqm kitchen area will be entirely used for the kitchen, which excites Mr Nelson.

"I can do things without doing it all by hand, which means I will be able to do more,” he said.

"There will be a cold display also and my wife Susan will add cheesecake and other items as she wants to.”

In the meantime, Mr Nelson is excited about his newest creation - a clone of the Duchess of Sussex's banana bread.

He said he whipped up a royal banana bread last week and it was such a hit he will do it again this week.

"It was sold out within half-an-hour last Saturday,” Mr Nelson said.

"It's her banana bread with a hint of ginger and chocolate and it was beautiful.”

He hinted that people should bring along their cameras this week as they could be in for a life-size surprise of royal proportions.