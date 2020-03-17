Bundy bags business Grab a pop of colour for a great cause

CUSTOMERS will bag themselves plenty of quirky statement pieces from a new shop, with proceeds helping a worthy cause.

Burnett Heads is the home to the Port of Bundaberg, Lighthouse Hotel and tourism activities including the Lady Musgrave Experience.

But the suburb known for its laid-back and friendly atmosphere, also has its very own business hub with plenty of new stores opening up.

Bargara local Lorraine Haines is one of the recent newcomers on the Burnett Heads business strip, opening up Sissy’s Store last week.

Lorraine Haines from Sissy's Shop.

“I started selling my basket bags years ago and then went on a bit of a break,” Ms Haines said.

“When I started back up again, I sold them at the markets and began looking at options for a permanent set up and when I was offered this space, it was just perfect.”

Stocking a unique and beautiful range, Ms Haines is selling basket bags, handbags, hats, hampers, hanging baskets and storage options.

Handwoven items which are predominantly made out of raffia, with leather handles, are all handmade by village communities in Madagascar.

Coloured bright shades of yellow, pink, purple and blue, each piece is a statement in its own right.

“I really love the vibrant colours that really draw you in and I just want to share the beauty of these products with others,” Ms Haines said.

“Each item is handmade and the process is so interesting to watch, because you see women from the communities stripping the palm leaves from the tree to make it all.”

Each design looks different to the next, from sweet tulips and daisies to cute cats and denim jeans with bright belts.

Traditional weave patterns are also available to purchase.

But the businesswoman said there is a much deeper meaning to the fashion products, than their ability to draw attention.

“The main thing for me is the money goes back to that poor little country and helps people in Madagascar,” Ms Haines said.

“By purchasing these products, you are helping the weavers of Madagascar and their families, schools and orphans.

“A large sum of money is sent to the orphanage twice a year and they (the Arnaud Guesry Foundation) are currently supporting a little girl that was born with foetal alcohol syndrome and a little boy that was abandoned at the market.”

Ms Haines said the bags and baskets are perfect for all occasions, convenient to hold and the strong handles allows it to carry bulky items or groceries.

Prices vary, with basket bags starting from $25.

Sissy’s Store is at shop 8, 33 Zunker St, Burnett Heads.

Trading hours are Tuesday to Friday, from 9am to 3pm.

The store with a bright green wall, will also be open on some Saturdays, from 9am to 2pm, unless it is a market day. Sissy’s Shop will also occasionally hold stalls at Bargara, Paradise and Shalom markets.