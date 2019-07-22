Menu
A 21-YEAR-OLD Japanese backpacker has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted another backpacker.
Bundy backpacker brawl over couple's bedroom hostel antics

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Jul 2019 9:35 AM
Between 1am and 2am last Thursday the male allegedly assaulted another 18-year-old male backpacker who was staying in the same hostel on George St.

It is alleged the male suspect was unhappy with the 18-year-old because he was making too much noise with his girlfriend in the bedroom next door.

In the altercation, the 21-year-old allegedly punched the victim in the chin knocking out his two front top teeth, which resulted in the victim needing medical attention.

The man will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 26.

