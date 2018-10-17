Bundy avoids'record high' fuel prices as region's costs soar

SPOT A BARGAIN: RACQ spokesperson says Bundaberg's fuel prices are lower compared to other regional towns and cities.

Cordell Richardson

PETROL prices continue to rocket across the state but Bundaberg's fuel prices remain lower than other other regional towns and cities.

Data released by RACQ showed the towns and cities most affected by the recent sharp rise in fuel prices were Townsville, Rockhampton, Emerald, Gladstone and Hervey Bay.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said residents feeling the sting of rising prices could blame the volatile Australian dollar.

"We are seeing higher global oil prices, a volatile Australian dollar which is softening and resulting in a higher wholesale price of fuel,” Ms Ross said.

"In markets across the state - the retailers are passing those high prices on to consumers.

"But the good news is there is plenty of cheaper ... fuel to be found.”

While Bundaberg's fuel prices weren't breaking any all-time-high records, Ms Ross said the market had seen a rise by almost a cent in the last week for unleaded petrol - and two cents for diesel.

"Servos in Bundaberg are choosing to be more competitive than other markets, and we have seen many regions reach price highs,” she said.

"In Bundaberg, they haven't increased to the levels we've seen but the average price is 156 cents per litre for unleaded fuel.

"When you compare to Gladstone's price of 163.1 cents per litre and Hervey Bay of 162.2, Bundaberg's levels aren't so high.”

Ms Ross said $1.50 a litre, when compared to other towns and cities, was a fair price for Bundaberg, one of the only cities in the state to see "fairer” prices.

"Motorists should be supporting servos that are charging the cheapest prices for fuel, and they can also check out the RACQ fair fuel website to check out the cheapest fuel in their area is.”

Locals asked on the News-Mail's Facebook page for their best tips for saving on fuel said researching the mileage of your vehicle and keeping an eye out for a bargain were the best ways to save.