Bundy author's shining a Ray of light on life's adventures

BUNDABERG author Ray Dousset has many a tale to tell.

From his early teens, Mr Dousset had a passion for flying and despite set-backs including failing his first eye examination, several bouts of depression and a diagnosis of bi-polar disorder, he went on to fly the Blackhawk helicopter and became a 6000-hour search and rescue pilot.

It's these setbacks and adventures, and his persistence in adversity, that led to the writing of Rotor in the Green, an auto-biography about his time as a military and civilian helicopter pilot.

One of the more interesting flights he became involved in was a birth in the back of his helicopter one night, and a reunion with the baby 14 years later.

Mr Dousset penned the book when he was grounded from flying due to his illness, but planned to use his flying skills to do missionary work if he was ever to return to flying.

Ray did return to flying, until meeting wife Suzanne when his faith had him pursue Christian missionary work in a non-flying capacity in China.

With Wings as Eagles, his second book, explores this second big chapter in his life when he went from saving physical lives, to saving souls as they carried their mission to the Chinese people.

Through a two-week visit into an orphanage in 2001, the couple met 10-year-old Wang Xiang who they later named Deborah. Deborah had been abandoned to the welfare system in China at just three weeks of age.

It became apparent as she grew older that Deborah was suffering both physical and intellectual disabilities.

After the couple did everything they could to get her out of China in order to provide a better life for her in Australia, Deborah is now an adult living in Avoca and working at the Endeavour Foundation.

An important point to be taken away from Ray's books is that in spite of a mental health diagnosis, people can still go on and achieve a satisfying, meaningful and fulfilling life.

Mr Dousset's books are being published by Christian publisher Ark House, and new copies will soon be available following a recent successful book launch in Bundaberg.

Books may be pre-ordered through Ray's likewingsaseagles.com website, and autographed on request.