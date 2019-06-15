Bundy author shares her real-life cancer drama

STORY TIME: Rosedale author Julie McCullough released her book Secrets, Lies and Grace in 2017 before she was shattered by a cancer diagnosis.

STORY TIME: Rosedale author Julie McCullough released her book Secrets, Lies and Grace in 2017 before she was shattered by a cancer diagnosis. Paul Donaldson BUN281017BOOK1

THE lowest lows and highest highs, twist and turns, this story has all the ingredients for a best-selling novel but as the saying goes, the truth can be stranger than fiction and Rosedale author Julie McCullough's real life has been one hell of a ride of late.

"After several years of personal trauma and tragedies, I had hit rock bottom. Diagnosed with PTSD and depression, I found myself in a black hole,” she said.

"But, with some professional help, fantastic support from family and friends and throwing myself into my writing, life finally looked rosy again.

"In late 2017 I'd just been offered a US publisher contract for my latest novel, Secrets, Lies and Grace and I also began the long application to become a foster mum, something I'd yearned to do for over 20 years.

"In November 2017, a day before my first foster care training, my world shattered when I was given a stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

"The hardest part was telling my mum, my brother had only recently died.

"I was so scared, but I knew I had to stay strong for my kids.”

The next chapter saw Ms McCullough endure twelve months of hell.

"Two surgeries, six rounds of debilitating chemo, 25 hits of radiation, but after only eight, one freezing morning last July, I suddenly ailed and almost died in ICU from sepsis,” she said.

Her mastectomy site had become infected and under just a local anaesthetic the scar had to be reopened and cleaned up.

"When that healed I continued the remaining 15 hits of radiation, driving myself the 120km round trip daily. All the while, as a single mum, trying to look after my children and little farm,” she said.

"A month or so after completing radiation I underwent a complete hysterectomy, as a precaution to the cancer returning.”

Ms McCullough has no doubt eating as healthy as possible helped during her treatment and although she'll need to take medication for the next five years before an all clear can be given, she's gradually getting better, although the chemo fatigue still hits daily, some days worse than others.

"Happily, with current tests coming back clear, I am now finally getting my mindset back into my writing, working on a sequel to the novel and continuing the foster mum application,” she said.

"I struggle financially and still have some dark moments when my mind wanders to places it shouldn't, but I am doing extremely well to remain focused and positive.

"People need to believe that no matter what nasty things life throws their way, they can overcome them and still achieve their dreams.”