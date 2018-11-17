Menu
READ ON: Former Bundaberg resident and award-winning author and illustrator Dr Cameron Stelzer has been selected to be a guest author and blogger in the 2018 Summer Reading Club. Nat Dixon
Bundy author set for busy summer

17th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
HE'S a doctor but you won't find him hanging around a doctor's surgery.

He's surrounded by creatures all day but you won't find him in a veterinary surgery.

With a Doctorate of Visual Arts, you will most likely find Dr Cameron Stelzer in his studio, a primary school, a public library and this summer, online.

The award-winning author and illustrator and former Bundaberg resident has been selected to be a guest author and blogger in the 2018 Summer Reading Club.

The national Summer Reading Club will return online at summerreading club.org.au and in more than a thousand public libraries across the country from December 1 to January 31.

Known for his Pie Rats and Scallywags book series, all Dr Cameron's adventures feature anthropomorphic characters that are on adventures of curiosity and discovery.

The Summer Reading Club is delivered in partnership in partnership with the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA), the Australian Public Library Alliance (APLA) and public libraries across Australia, including Queensland's Indigenous Knowledge Centres.

