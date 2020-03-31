Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE SHORTLIST: Bundaberg author C.G. Drews and her book The Boy Who Steals Houses.
ON THE SHORTLIST: Bundaberg author C.G. Drews and her book The Boy Who Steals Houses.
News

Bundy author nominated for country’s top kids’ book awards

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
31st Mar 2020 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG author has been nominated for Australia’s top children’s book awards.

C.G. Drews was today shortlisted for the Children’s Book Council of Australia 2020 Book of the Year awards in the older readers category for her book The Boy Who Steals Houses.

Her second novel, The Boy Who Steals Houses, is a about a homeless boy and his autistic brother who steal houses when the occupants are away on holidays.

“One day, the boy breaks into a house that isn’t empty and ends up tangled in the lives of a big, messy family and falling for a bitter girl,” Drews said.

“What he wants most is a family and to belong, but if they find out his secrets (like why he ran away from home), he’s going to lose everything.”

Drews started writing as a 15-year-old six years ago.

When she’s not writing, the dog owner plays the piano and loves making cakes and ice cream

This year’s CBCA Book of the Year awards received a record 517 entries.

CBCA national chair Professor Margot Hillel said the shortlist painted a “vibrant picture of Australia’s wildlife, history, people and indigenous culture”.

“Now, more than ever, our young people need relatable and inspiring characters and stories that uplift and entertain, bring them hope and help them to find a way through issues they face in their daily lives and in the wider world,” Prof Hillel said.

“Several books on this year’s shortlist explore confronting and challenging themes but the authors do so with skill and sensitivity and most importantly, with heart.”

Established in 1946, the CBCA Book of the Year Awards have become the most influential in Australia and are presented in six categories: older readers, younger readers, early childhood, picture books, eve pownall award and the CBCA award for new illustrator.

This year’s winners will be announced in Adelaide on. August 21 – also the launch date for CBCA Book Week, which this year has the theme “Curious Creatures, Wild Minds”.

The other books shortlisted in the older readers category:

• How it Feels to Float by Helena Fox

• Ghost Bird by Lisa Fuller

• When the Ground is Hard by Malla Nunn

• Four Dead Queens by Astrid Scholte

• This is How We Change the Ending by Vikki Wakefield

Click here to see the full CBCA Book of the Year 2020 Shortlist.

bundaberg cg drews
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor's heartfelt gesture after Korean backpacker assault

        premium_icon Mayor's heartfelt gesture after Korean backpacker assault

        News BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has stepped up to declare his support for a South Korean woman assaulted on Bourbong St.

        • 31st Mar 2020 12:44 PM
        Flashback: Bundy’s pandemic history with Spanish flu

        premium_icon Flashback: Bundy’s pandemic history with Spanish flu

        News While for many people, this is the first time they’ve endured a major health...

        Marina development feedback notice causes confusion

        premium_icon Marina development feedback notice causes confusion

        News A SOCIAL notice has residents worried the community would not be consulted in the...

        ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

        ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

        News Fraser Island is officially closed to all visitors