Bundy author nominated for country’s top kids’ book awards

ON THE SHORTLIST: Bundaberg author C.G. Drews and her book The Boy Who Steals Houses .

A BUNDABERG author has been nominated for Australia’s top children’s book awards.

C.G. Drews was today shortlisted for the Children’s Book Council of Australia 2020 Book of the Year awards in the older readers category for her book The Boy Who Steals Houses.

Her second novel, The Boy Who Steals Houses, is a about a homeless boy and his autistic brother who steal houses when the occupants are away on holidays.

“One day, the boy breaks into a house that isn’t empty and ends up tangled in the lives of a big, messy family and falling for a bitter girl,” Drews said.

“What he wants most is a family and to belong, but if they find out his secrets (like why he ran away from home), he’s going to lose everything.”

Drews started writing as a 15-year-old six years ago.

When she’s not writing, the dog owner plays the piano and loves making cakes and ice cream

This year’s CBCA Book of the Year awards received a record 517 entries.

CBCA national chair Professor Margot Hillel said the shortlist painted a “vibrant picture of Australia’s wildlife, history, people and indigenous culture”.

“Now, more than ever, our young people need relatable and inspiring characters and stories that uplift and entertain, bring them hope and help them to find a way through issues they face in their daily lives and in the wider world,” Prof Hillel said.

“Several books on this year’s shortlist explore confronting and challenging themes but the authors do so with skill and sensitivity and most importantly, with heart.”

Established in 1946, the CBCA Book of the Year Awards have become the most influential in Australia and are presented in six categories: older readers, younger readers, early childhood, picture books, eve pownall award and the CBCA award for new illustrator.

This year’s winners will be announced in Adelaide on. August 21 – also the launch date for CBCA Book Week, which this year has the theme “Curious Creatures, Wild Minds”.

The other books shortlisted in the older readers category:

• How it Feels to Float by Helena Fox

• Ghost Bird by Lisa Fuller

• When the Ground is Hard by Malla Nunn

• Four Dead Queens by Astrid Scholte

• This is How We Change the Ending by Vikki Wakefield

Click here to see the full CBCA Book of the Year 2020 Shortlist.