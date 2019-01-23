Bundy Australia Day long weekend weather outlook

THERE'S good news if you're a sun lover - Bundaberg's temperatures are set to stay pretty warm until May.

Even sunnier news is that temps will sit around 32-33 degrees leading up to Australia Day.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said it was all thanks to a high over the Tasman Sea along the Queensland east coast that's resulting in mostly fine conditions.

With the exception of a cloud or two and a possible shower here and there, locals can make the most of the outdoors with 33 degrees expected tomorrow with a top of 32 Friday.

Those temperatures will continue through the weekend and Monday, remaining slightly above average for the time of year.

The outlook for the rest of the year is warm up until the weather gods turn down the heat in May.

Next month's mean maximum is 30.3, with a drop to 29.3 in March.

In April, that cools down to a still-toasty 27.5 degrees before May drops to 24.8.

According to the BoM spokesman, April will start to feel slightly cooler as the air dries and becomes less humid.