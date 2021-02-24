Bundy artist’s work showcased on the playing field

Local contemporary Indigenous artist Chern’ee Sutton was honoured to attend the NRL’s All Stars game in Townsville on Saturday after designing the Indigenous All Stars Jersey for the fourth time.

Chern’ee’s artwork was chosen to grace the jersey’s last year after entering it in a competition.

While in Townsville for the game, Chern’ee painted the centrepiece of a large banner at the All Stars and the Indigenous All Stars camps.

The Indigenous All Stars team all placed their handprints and signatures on the painting could only be described as priceless, and will be donated to a charity.

Chern'ee Sutton and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo wearing a hand painted tie by Chern'ee.

The centrepiece created by Chern’ee was similar to that of the Indigenous All Stars Jersey design which was called “Nyimu Ayat Maltha – All One Mob”.

Chern’ee was also an artist in residence in the NRL VIP Corporate box creating a small painting with the attendees of the event contributing a fingerprint or a dot to the art piece, which will also be donated to charity.

“The NRL Indigenous All Stars game is a fantastic way to kick off the footy season, it is a powerful display of culture, skill and passion from both sides and it brings everyone together, helping to promote reconciliation,” she said.

“It’s an event that we as Indigenous people can be proud of and get behind 100 per cent, but it's not just about game night, it’s about giving back to community in the lead up to the game.

Chern'ee with some of the Indigenous All Stars players.

“The NRL and both the Indigenous All Stars and the Maori All Stars continuously gave back to communities and schools, encouraging the youths that will be tomorrow’s leaders to be the best that they can be.

“Even when they were going about the normal business or heading to lunch, I saw countless times them stopping and taking photos with fans, signing their training boots and giving them to starstruck children and answering any questions that they had.

“It was an amazing game on Saturday and was played hard by both the men’s and women’s teams, they put in an amazing effort and made their families and culture proud.”

Chern’ee previously designed the artwork for the team’s jersey in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and will also design the jersey again next year.

More stories

DEADLY DESIGN: Bundy artist’s work to feature on NRL jersey

AUTHENTICITY: New program to help combat fake art products

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards