Bundy artist tours America to help heal trauma

TREE WOMAN: Local artist Jassy Watson in her Bundaberg art studio, before she departs for her American trip.

JASSY Watson knew she wanted to be an artist at five-years-old, when she first picked up a colouring pencil.

But she like so many others was afraid to express her true self through her pieces, as fear of criticism consumed her.

Fifteen years ago, Ms Watson left her office job and pursued a career in the industry that had claimed her heart.

And the blood, sweat, tears and paint stains have not been for nothing.

In 2013, Ms Watson graduated as a teacher from the MUSEA: School of Intentional Creativity, a program that offers healing and transformation, through a specific method of art.

And now she has been asked to travel to America, where she will conduct a session for 22 in-class participants and the thousands that tune into the live stream, which will be accessible across the globe.

Ms Watson is passionate about teaching and empowering women and girls of all ages and nurtures self-expression, individualism and self-worth, teaching students to let go of comparison, fear of judgment and perfectionism.

“A lot of people come to me with a bit of creative trauma after putting their brushes or pencils down because of criticism,” Ms Watson said.

“I help women rise above that and remember it’s not always about creating beautiful artwork, it’s about the process.

“We’ve created our own global movement of art and you don’t get rejected by our community, everyone is welcome.”

To book a class or to access the live stream on October 5 and 6, visit https://earthcirclestudios.com/