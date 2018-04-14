Menu
ART: Artist Ross Driver completes a large artwork on paper for his exhibition
Bundy artist puts viewer in First World War picture

14th Apr 2018 9:50 AM

ONE of the region's most talented watercolour artists is exhibiting 33 artworks in his new exhibition, Road to Victory, at Childers Arts Space.

Bundaberg artist Ross Driver, has spent the past 18 months researching and rendering the hardships and the heroes from the First Australian Infantry Battalion (1st AIF) from World War I.

Driver said he had conducted an extensive examination of historical records and images from both his own family's collection and those of the Australian War Memorial as inspiration.

"I wanted to honour the sacrifice of these men and women in this final centenary year of the war,” Driver said of his latest exhibition.

ART: Ross Driver, Lieutenant Norman Bunn, MC, 11th Machine Gun Coy, 2017, watercolour on paper.
Taking motivation from local stories, Driver's work also features war heroes Norman Bunn MC, of Childers, and Lieutenant Colonel John Milne DSO, from Bundaberg, who was the commander of the 36th Battalion.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said Road to Victory was a great way to acknowledge and reflect on our local heroes.

"These works remind us that almost every family in Australia was touched by loss during the First World War and offer an opportunity to reflect on the significant contribution families from our region made,” Cr Peters said.

Road to Victory will be officially opened by Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor at 1pm today at the Childers Arts Space on Churchill St.

Light refreshments will be served on the verandah overlooking the Childers historic streetscape.

LEST WE FORGET: Bundaberg artist Ross Driver will have his exhibition open in Childers today. The exhibition includes this piece of Lieutenant Colonel John Milne, DSO, 36th Battalion, First Battle of Villers-Bretonneux.
