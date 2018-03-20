Bundy animal lover nominated for charity pet rescue

WORTHY CAUSE: Mykeala Campanini has been nominated for a Queensland Young Achiever Award after setting up a charity that helps rescue animals on death row in pounds.

ANIMALS have always been close to Mykeala Campanini's heart.

Growing up in Bundaberg, the family home was always full of pets.

So it's not surprising that when she moved to Brisbane to study journalism and wasn't allowed pets on campus, she started volunteering at an animal shelter.

Last year she turned her passion for animal rescue into a charity and has now been nominated for an award.

"I'm a really big animal lover,” she said.

While volunteering she was surprised by how many animals found their way into regional pounds and ended up on death row. After a bit of research, she founded Happy Tails Animal Rescue to work with pounds, the RSPCA and other shelters in regional areas to bring unwanted pets to Brisbane for vet work and then to find their forever homes.

Animals needing homes in regional centres such as Bundaberg and Rockhampton needed to move to another area, Ms Campanini said.

Now all her hard work has been recognised as she is one of four finalists in the Queensland Young Achiever Awards, volunteer category.

Ms Campanini, 21, said her not-for-profit service had taken the equivalent of one animal out of a pound every day she had been running the foundation - so about 300 pets had been saved.

And all those pets have been adopted or cared for by her foster families.

These days Miss Campanini is surrounded by pets again, with nine cats and one dog at home and her parents' home in Bundaberg is "like a zoo” as they foster animals before they are taken to Brisbane to be re-homed.

Happy Tails Animal Rescue is looking for foster carers and people to help at adoption days, Visit www.happytailsrescue.com.au