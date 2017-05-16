Bundy Angels create community service second to none

COMMUNITY CUPBOARD: The Community Cupboard, where people can donate and take items, is one of the projects of the Angels Community Group in Bundaberg. It's located outside the group's Second 2 None store on Walla St.

ANGELS Community Group, a not-for-profit organisation, was formed in 2015 when organisers realised the power that comes from giving people a purpose.

This was achieved by creating a supportive environment for those experiencing a sense of loss. This could be the loss of a loved one, a job, a relationship, even the loss of identity or purpose in life.

Having purpose and support helps us achieve or regain the confidence and skills necessary to regain meaningful social and economic lives.

Through personal growth, a sense of worth, friendships and social networks, career development, employment and long-term financial stability are all re-established.

Executive officer Sue Tasker said the Second 2 None store, which is part of the organisation, provides affordable and modern second-hand clothing.

"However, it also gives us the ability to provide work experience, a hub of our community projects, donations to those in need and the ability to provide training and employment opportunities through programs under the SQW initiative,” she said.

"We always welcome donations of suitable clothing as we love to stock it with fresh clothes, and we also revamp timber furniture so if people have unwanted furniture we can revamp or repurpose this.

"People can also come in and donate food items to our Community Cupboard.

Sue said the participants and volunteers who are part of the store enabled the group to do what it does.

"They bring skills, ideas and in many cases just a whole lot of enthusiasm.

"They are responsible for turning the vision of our store into reality.

"They enable us to do our community projects, such as our school lunch program and the Community Cupboard.

"The students in our Skilling Queenslanders for Work also participate in our community projects while completing their accredited training and job search.

"From these projects, we have produced some exciting projects such as School Lunches, Community Cupboard, Back to School Basics, Christmas Hampers and Easter Eggs Giveaways to those in need.”