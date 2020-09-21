BUNDY AND BURNETT: Your state election candidates so far

Bundaberg has three candidates so far, while Burnett so far has two.

Bundaberg has three candidates so far, while Burnett so far has two.

AN ELECTION is coming up soon.

October 31 is just around the corner and more candidates could still announce.

We take a look at the people who have put their hand up so far.

According to Sportsbet, Labor has a slightly higher chance of winning the state election, but odds on individual seats have not yet been handed down.

BUNDABERG

Member for Bundaberg David Batt. Crystal Jones

Incumbent David Batt (LNP)

David Batt has one term under his belt after spending time in the community as a councillor and a police officer.

His election promises have so far included announcing $100,000 for the Bundaberg Men's Shed, $1 million to fix a stretch of Princess St and $100,000 for more CCTV to target hoons - if the LNP gains power in the next election.

Labor candidate Tom Smith. Mike Knott BUN050520TOM8

Tom Smith (ALP)

Mr Smith is a 29-year-old Bundaberg school teacher who says he loves local life.

He sees health as a main priority, placing safety first with Paradise Dam and improving opportunities in the region.

He is in support of voluntary assisted dying.

Legalise Cannabis Qld Party candidate for Bundaberg Ian Zunker. Photo: Contributed.

Ian Zunker (Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party)

Mr Zunker uses cannabis to help treat his multiple sclerosis and chronic pain and says running for the Bundaberg seat was about health advocacy.

Mr Zunker said his life had turned around because of medicinal cannabis and he wanted to create a chance for change by announcing his candidacy.

BURNETT

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett. Geordi Offord

Incumbent Stephen Bennett (LNP)

Mr Bennett's election promises have included $300,000 towards improving Moneys Creek and $200,000 to improve safety at the Walkers Point Boat Ramp. He has also called for action on the port.

Mr Bennett was elected in 2012.

Paul Hudson is running for KAP. Geordi Offord

Paul Hudson (Katters Australian Party)

Mr Hudson says he wanted to run because KAP's values align with his own.

He is passionate about agriculture and water security and is officially endorsed by the Shooters Union.

