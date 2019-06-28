Bundy analysis: Market cautious but signs of stabilisation

MARKET GROWTH: REIQ Bundaberg Zone Chair Le-Anne Allan describes the latest quarterly report as "cautious but stable”.

BUNDABERG'S current property market has been described "cautious, but stable.”

This comment from Real Estate Institute of Qld zone chairwoman, Le-Anne Allan whiling commenting on the latest quarter results from the REIQ's Marketing Monitor.

For the first quarter of this year, there had been a 1.8 per cent drop in the average house price in Bundaberg, and a 15.1 per cent drop in the sale value of units.

However, there had been a 5.3 per cent increase in the sale of vacant land.

"Market trend indicators tell the story of a subdued housing market in Bundaberg, but there are indications prices are near the bottom of the cycle,” the report said.

Ms Allan, a realtor for Richardson & Wrench Bargara Beach, said the percentage drop in property values meant that buyers were preferring to buy cheaper, as opposed to individual properties actually dropping in price.

She described the current property market as "cautious, but stable”.

There was a higher volume of baby boomers planning their future retirement, by looking at properties locally instead of turning to the Sunshine and Gold Coasts.

The 15.1 per cent drop in unit values meant that people were avoiding buying at more expensive retirement village units, which had higher fees and charges.

The report said that rent for a three bedroom flat increased 6.9 per cent, while a three bedroom house's rent increased 2.6 per cent.

A three bedroom town house's rent increased 17.9 per cent.

"There could be a higher demand for these properties and less availability to the market,” Ms Allan said.

"Prospective renters may prefer units as opposed to houses of the same size, due to ease of maintenance and higher security.”

She said the federal election in May likely had an impact on business confidence, although these numbers would be shown in the next quarter's results.

”June has been an exceptionally busy month with many out of area buyers actively contracting on properties in the regions,” Ms Allan said.

"The federal election may have influenced the local property market and buyers perception of what could happen to property values.

"However, the lead-up time to the election did not fall within the third quarter data and it is difficult to ascertain.”