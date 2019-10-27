Menu
FLYING HIGH: Ari Mattaa takes every opportunity to fly in the Australian Air Leagues Bundy Squadron.
News

Bundy air league kids flying high

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
27th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
YOUNG children have their heads up in the clouds as they learn to fly gliders and planes in the Air Leagues.

Australian Air League Bundaberg Squadron is looking for new recruits between the ages of eight and 18 to join the squadron.

Cadets have the opportunity to attend aviation camps, activities, parades and more.

Leading Cadet in the Bundy Squadron, 11-year-old, Ari Mattaa wanted to be a commercial pilot so jumped at the chance to join the squadron and encouraged everyone else to as well.

“It gives you experience to learn new stuff and it helps if you want to be a pilot, or even ground crew or air hostess basically anything else related to aviation — it’s a stepping stone,” Ari said.

“It’s the enjoyment of it – you get to meet new friends, you do leadership games, we get to just have fun.”

Ari said he loved having more opportunities to learn about flying as he was a student pilot and building up his hours.

“We do badges and drills the drill part has taught me discipline, leadership and life skills.

“When we go on camps, we fly gliders and planes, someone else flies the plane but we do the drills and manoeuvres.”

For more information visit their Facebook page https://bit.ly/2BBuRw4

