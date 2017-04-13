Bundy a vital seat for LNP: Nicholls

WITH two trips to Bundaberg within two months, Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls is eyeing off the region as a key battleground ahead of the next state election.

In a wide-ranging interview, the would-be premier dropped into Bundaberg on Tuesday and spoke to the NewsMail about how vital the city was in the upcoming state election.

Mr Nicholls reiterated his belief that LNP candidate David Batt was up to the task but said there was no guarantee in politics.

"Bundaberg is very important in terms of what it produces for the state,” Mr Nicholls said

"Obviously it's becoming an important growth area in terms of horticulture and export industries like Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.

"It is key for the LNP and we have a great candidate in David Batt.”

Mr Nicholls also poured cold water on any rumours of the LNP getting into bed with One Nation.

"There are no deals with One Nation,” he said.

Mr Nicholls also threw his support behind a potential partnership between Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and the Mater Hospital Bundaberg about building a new hospital on CQUniversity grounds.

"I think there are strong arguments for joint ventures to go ahead,” he said.

"I think it's a perfect opportunity to explore the viability of a medical facility at CQUniversity.”