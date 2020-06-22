PHOTO GALLERIES + 10 things that happened in Bundy in 1940s

Holmes Brothers Beacon Store, on the northern side of Bourbong St, was damaged by fire during the 1940s.

Holmes Brothers Beacon Store, on the northern side of Bourbong St, was damaged by fire during the 1940s. Courtesy of Picture Bundaberg

FEELING nostalgic?

Here's a collection of snippets, photos and ads.

1940 - Christmas trees were no longer welcome in the city heart in the year 1940.

The Mercantile Association had requested the council outlaw allowing the bushes on veranda posts during Christmas time.

Ald Child said it was a custom the city could do without and it was a wonder no one had had their eye poked out by one of the bushes.

1941 - There were calls for a new courthouse and calls to temporarily move the courthouse to Maryborough St after rooms had become so crowded at the original site that some people had to work outdoors under trees.

Photos View Photo Gallery

1942 - A letter writer wrote to the paper blaming problem drinking on a shortage of tea. Edward L Williams of Bingera remarked that the "drink evil" was due to tea rations not being generous enough.

1943 - There was an egg laying contest in July, with the Poultry Club's event a big success. W Gough won the sections for white leghorns (189 eggs) and Rhode Island reds (191 eggs).

1944 - Racism was talked about in the Bundaberg paper, with a letter to the editor congratulating the then editor of the paper for penning a piece on the need to change racist attitudes.

Jas W Harris wrote that it was shocking that some people of some races were still being barred from certain shops in town.

Photos View Photo Gallery

1945 - Childers' Churchill St got its name when the Isis Shire Council decided to make good on a suggestion from the Childers Chamber of Commerce to rename Main St in honour of Winston Churchill.

1946 - A Swiss saanen nanny goat made history when she was flown from Sydney to Brisbane and then taken by train to Bundaberg so her milk could be given to a sick man.

1947 - Bundaberg's population hit a new high with 4455 people joining the city in 14 years. There were 11,466 people in the city in 1933.

Photos View Photo Gallery

1948 - A waterhole on Gavegan St, known as Gavegan Lake, was filled in by the council. North Bundaberg residents had requested the action via a petition.

1949 - A man won the right to divorce his wife in the Supreme Court in Brisbane after she admitted she was pregnant and he was not the father.

The Maryborough St labourer petitioned for divorce on the grounds of his wife's ongoing affair with a North Bundaberg bus driver.