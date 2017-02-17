Bundy 13-year-old charged with possessing drugs

OFFENCES: The Bundaberg Child Protection Investigation Unit laid charges against two boys, aged 15 and 13.

A 13-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg boy has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs and attempted unlawful use of a vehicle.

The Bundaberg Child Protection Investigation Unit said the Avenell Heights teen committed other offences including entering premises to commit a crime, stealing and entering dwellings to commit a crime.

The offences were committed between Sunday and yesterday, when the charges were laid.

Another teenage boy, an Avenell Heights 15-year-old, was charged with offences including entering premises to commit a crime, attempted unlawful use of motor vehicle, stealing and entering dwellings to commit a crime offences, which also happened between Sunday and yesterday.

