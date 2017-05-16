Bundaberg's welfare payout hits $28 million

Data from tax returns suggests payment has doubled in four years.

NEW figures show Bundaberg's welfare bill is spiralling out of control.

Data analysed by the Sunday Mail and taken from the Australian Tax Office statistics suggest that in the 2015-16 financial year, the region received $28 million in welfare payments.

That is nearly double similar figures of $15 million from the 2011-12 period.

A spokeswoman for the ATO said the data was extrapolated from residents' tax returns.

While our economy is growing - the gross regional profit for the Bundaberg region was $4.4 billion in the 2015-16 financial year, a real yearly growth of 2.1% - the flip side is a community increasingly dependant on government assistance, despite attempts by both sides of politics to pull the Bundaberg region out of its unemployment slump.

Impact Community Services general manager Steve Beer said the stereotype of a "dole bludger” was very much the minority.

"I've worked in the industry 27 years. Most people genuinely want to work,” Mr Beer said.

"At the end of the day I think we need to continue to grow jobs, and support local businesses, because it generates money locally.”

Lack of skills were also a setback for many young people, he said.

The NewsMail approached Hinkler MP Keith Pitt late yesterday, but he was unable to comment due to time constraints.

He has pushed for decentralisation of the public service to bring more jobs to regional centres like Bundaberg and believes the Cashless Debit Card could be a silver bullet for helping people on unemployment benefits get back into the workforce.

As well as curbing recipients' spending on alcohol, gambling and drugs, the card trial, should it come to Bundaberg, will come with additional funding for services including financial counselling.

Mr Pitt cited a range of government programs to help job seekers including JobActive, the Empowering YOUth initiative, Transition to Work service, the National Work Experience Program and the Youth Jobs PaTH program.

He also said that last week's Federal Budget contained a $1.5 billion Skilling Australians Fund to help apprentices and trainees over the next four years.

Social Services Minister Christian Porter said there were "obvious geographical concentrations of dependency”.

The NewsMail has requested a breakdown of welfare payments in the region from the Department of Human Services.