OCEAN PARADISE: Top 5 selling properties sold in Bundaberg 2018
Property

Bundaberg's top properties

by Katie Hall
14th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
HOUSE hunters have found Bundaberg a property paradise this year, after the region enjoyed a profitable 12 months.

NewsMail has listed the top five highest selling properties of the year - all hailing from the beach side haven of Bargara.

  • 24 Miller St Bargara, 4670. Has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and sold for $1.45m in January

  • 5/13 Esplanade Bargara, 4670. Has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and sold for $1.2m in February

  • 502/47 Esplanade Bargara, 4670. Has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and sold for $965K in March

  • 193 Woongarra Scenic Dr Bargara, 4670. Has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and sold for $900K in February

  • 402/47 Esplanade Bargara, 4670. Has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and sold for $850K in January

