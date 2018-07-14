Bundaberg's top properties
HOUSE hunters have found Bundaberg a property paradise this year, after the region enjoyed a profitable 12 months.
NewsMail has listed the top five highest selling properties of the year - all hailing from the beach side haven of Bargara.
- 24 Miller St Bargara, 4670. Has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and sold for $1.45m in January
- 5/13 Esplanade Bargara, 4670. Has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and sold for $1.2m in February
- 502/47 Esplanade Bargara, 4670. Has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and sold for $965K in March
- 193 Woongarra Scenic Dr Bargara, 4670. Has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and sold for $900K in February
- 402/47 Esplanade Bargara, 4670. Has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and sold for $850K in January