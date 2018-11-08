Bundaberg's solution for children hooked on gaming

GAMERS: Kane Perry and Zach Hampson enjoy playing video games. Headspace Bundaberg will hold an information session for parents, to discuss the effects of video games on young people.

GAMERS: Kane Perry and Zach Hampson enjoy playing video games. Headspace Bundaberg will hold an information session for parents, to discuss the effects of video games on young people. Contributed

HOW much is too much?

What will gaming do to the next generation? And how do you stop your child from being hooked?

These are questions that will be raised by concerned parents at a special video game information session in Bundaberg next week.

Health professionals will be attendance to help struggling parents.

Simply playing a lot of video games does not automatically mean that a person has a problem - it's when the playing of games, such as Fortnight, overtakes other desires, and it continues or escalates despite negative consequences.

Headspace Bundaberg community and youth engagement officer Cristel Simmonds said it had been a "topic of conversation” for many parents in the region.

Mrs Simmonds said discussions would be open and inclusive, looking at both the negative and positives of gaming.

She said some negative effects parents had seen in their children included disruptive moods, disengaging from school and social activities up to the stage where it escalated to punching holes in walls.

"It's not Candy Crush these kids are playing,” she said.

"We will look at whether games are creating some of these issues.

"And how gaming effects young peoples behaviour.”

Earlier this year The World Health Organisation officially recognised "gaming disorder” as a condition in its International Classification of Diseases, saying that it is possible to be addicted to video games.

Tell tale signs of online gaming problem can include pre-occupation with gaming and hiding gaming use.

Social withdrawal or isolation or loss of interest in other activities.

Children may show disengagement from school life and defensiveness and angry behaviour.

The information session will be held at Headspace, 66 Woongarra St, Bundaberg. RSVP by Tuesday by phoning 4152 3931.