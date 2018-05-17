Bundaberg's royal exposure just before the wedding bells

ROYAL FEVER: Prince Charles had the eyes of the world on him during his royal visit to Bundaberg last month.

WITH a royal wedding taking place on Saturday and the recent birth of a successor to the throne, there's no better time to look at what the Royal family has done for our region.

The eyes of the world are on the Royal family and new figures show the visit to Bundaberg by heir apparent, Charles, Prince of Wales was no exception.

The Prince made his way to Bundy last month as part of his Australian tour for the Commonwealth Games.

The media coverage reached some 699 million people around the globe.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism's general manager Katherine Reid said the media coverage would not only help boost domestic tourism, but be a drawcard for international visitors.

"Almost a quarter of the media reports from Prince Charles' visit were distributed overseas and we are confident that will result in more international tourists putting Bundaberg on their 'must see' list when they visit Australia,” Ms Reid said. She said she looked forward to comparing last year's visitation figures with 2018 and 2019 data.

"About 7 per cent of our overnight visitors are from overseas,” Ms Reid said.

"They inject $92.2 million into the Southern Great Barrier Reef region each year.”

Bundaberg Rum's Duncan Littler said Prince Charles' visit would have lasting benefits.

"Of the 1760 pieces of media coverage, more than half were radio and television reports, broadcasting vibrant pictures of Bundaberg and the Rum Distillery into the homes of millions of people,” Mr Littler said.