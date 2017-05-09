Bundaberg's ready for Volunteers Week

SES WEEK: The dedicated team of volunteers host an Open Day in the lead up to storm season.

WITH numerous events and activities to recognise the achievements of all volunteers, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is encouraging the Bundaberg community to join in National Volunteer Week celebrations.

Ms Donaldson said the week was dedicated to acknowledging the thousands of volunteers right across our state for their contribution to the community.

"From rural fire-fighters to SES, gardeners to coaches, volunteers make a huge difference to support our local community,” she said.

"This week is the perfect opportunity for everyone to show their appreciation of volunteers by getting involved in a range of events from breakfasts, morning/afternoon teas, luncheons, open days, award ceremonies, picnics, forums and training sessions.

"It's a time to shine a light on all those amazing people and show them how much we appreciate the wonderful work they do to support each and every one of us.”

For more information about National Volunteer Week visit http://bit.ly/2pVfnhO