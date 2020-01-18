Bundaberg’s rainfall for the month has doubled

MUCH NEEDED: Rain pelted down in the early hours, with high readings recorded across the region. Photo: Anastassia Perets

WITHIN an hour, Bundaberg’s total rainfall for the month had doubled.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 35.6 millimetres of rain at its gauge at the Bundaberg Airport, during a storm which began at about 4am.

17mm fell within a 20 minute period which slowed at about 4.30am.

BOM meteorologist Kimba Wong described the storm as “a short intense burst of rainfall”.

This was “a fair boost” to the recorded total of rain this month, considering that before the storm the gauge had recorded 24.2mm for the month.

“It’s getting closer to the monthly average but it’s still a fair way to go,” Ms Wong said.

There was a chance of more rain in Bundaberg within the next few days, although from Tuesday any storms would likely to move further inland.

The worst rainfall for January recorded in Bundaberg was in 2003, which recorded 1.2mm, while the highest rainfall measured was 693mm. This had happened in 1974.

But the most intense amount of rain recorded within 24 hours, at least in January, had been on January 27, 2013.