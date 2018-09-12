Bundaberg's property price hot spots identified by suburb

BUNDABERG'S property market is looking better by the day.

The latest CoreLogic data identifies the median house price of the suburb, factoring in the number of homes or units sold in the area over the past year.

Bargara led the way as a top-selling property location for the region, selling more than $81.26million in housing.

The report revealed the top-selling suburbs across Bundaberg in the last 12 months and found several real estate hot spots.

It was found that the total spent by buyers on property across Bundaberg was more than a whopping $469million.

On Monday the NewsMail reported a growing demand for housing was following a rise in median house prices.

The suburbs of Kalkie, Innes Park, Burnett Heads and Bundaberg North also registered strong property sales.

Avenell Heights was another strong performer with $15.3million in property sales.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella said their latest report showed a rise in housing demand may drive up prices.

"Market trend indicators have shown signs of recovery with demand increasing incrementally,” Ms Mercorella said.