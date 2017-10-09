Bundaberg's newest mural is 'turtly' awesome

ONE SHELL OF A PAINTING: Artist Tim Phibs with his turtle mural at Hinkler Central.

BUNDABERG has another impressive piece of street art, with a new Tim Phibs mural being completed at Hinkler Central, fittingly of a giant turtle.

The enormous, environmentally themed piece was commissioned by Hinkler Central as part of the Crush Festival and to coincide with the arrival of the endangered loggerhead turtles for their annual nesting and hatching season at Mon Repos.

Phibs is a renowned Australian visual artist who has been working with aerosol and acrylic exterior paint for the last 25 years.

"I find street art is a perfect way to engage with young people on topics such as conservation and respect for our environment,” Phibs said.

"I am passionate about creating awareness for sea conservation and I would love to come back to Bundaberg to do more art around environmental issues.”

Creative Regions director Shelley Pisani, who project managed the mural, said having artists of Tim's international status put Bundaberg on the international art map.

"The fact that he was able to share his skills while he was here with local artists and youth to empower them to further street arts in Bundaberg is really special - this isn't a fly-in-fly-out project, this is art that comes from and grows the capacity of our community.”

PUBLIC ART: Artists Tim Phibs and his turtle mural with representatives from Hinkler Central, Creative Regions, Bundaberg Regional Council, Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism, Queensland Parks and Wildlife and Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery Contributed

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the new artwork was an exciting addition to the vibrant existing public art in Bundaberg.

"Locals are proud to live in a community that showcases street art and it makes a region attractive to visitors, as it creates a sense of place and showcases our community spirit,” she said.

"Major cities around the world and small towns around Australia are all growing their public art and people will travel further and stay longer in order to engage with these installations. Tourists want authentic experiences, they want to immerse themselves in the community and take home stories with meaning,” Ms Reid said.

"It is so exciting that major local businesses like Hinkler Central are teaming up with Creative Regions to create something so special for our community,” Ms Reid.

Find the mural is at Hinkler's food court car park.