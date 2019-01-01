Bundaberg's mysterious dancing lights in the sky explained

Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

LOCALS have been looking to the sky with curiosity lately, as bright lights have been seen dancing across the clouds in the evenings.

Many took to social media in confusion while others stood on footpaths scratching their heads as several beams of light played and danced in the night sky - something that was seen all over Bundy.

A spokesperson for the Club Hotel confirmed the lights were coming from their venue, in the lead-up to their New Year's Eve celebrations.

The spokesperson said the lights were a quirky feature that may or may not return.

"We have some special things happening but we can't say when the lights will be used next," they said.

They said the new year's event went off with a bang and the city was filled with party-goers.