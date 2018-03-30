Bundaberg's link to magical Scottish castle

ROYALTY: 27th Chief Lord Maclean as Lord Chamberlin with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip followed by Prince Charles at Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977.

ROYALTY: 27th Chief Lord Maclean as Lord Chamberlin with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip followed by Prince Charles at Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977. CONTRIBUTED

VIRTUE Mine Honour.

It's the motto of the Clan of Maclean of Duart that happens to have an uncanny connection between Bundaberg, the royal family and Scotland.

The Prince of Wales is returning to the region next week, and Bundaberg man Grant Maclean hopes to speak with His Royal Highness about the restoration efforts at Duart Castle by Clan Maclean.

Ten years ago Mr Maclean retired as chief executive officer of Bundaberg Sugar and decided to further his interest in Clan Maclean and its ancestral home, Duart Castle, on the Isle of Mull on the west coast of Scotland.

Photos of Duart Castle CONTRIBUTED

Mr Maclean, senior vice president of Clan Maclean in Australia Association and vice president of Clan Maclean International Association, said the castle was not only a place of significant family history but also somewhere Prince Charles visited a couple of times as a boy.

He said the Clan Chief at the time was the 27th Chief Lord Charles Maclean who would have been well known to His Royal Highness as he served from 1971 to 1984 as Lord Chamberlain of the Household to Queen Elizabeth II.

Recently Mr Maclean has been working with 28th Clan Chief Sir Lachlan Maclean and other board members from the UK, the US and Canada to raise funds for the restoration of the castle for the enjoyment of future generations.

The original Duart Castle was built in the 13th century and while in 1691 the Clan lost possession of the castle, it remained the symbolic seat of Macleans.

Then in 1911 the castle ruins were acquired by the 26th chief Sir Fitzroy Maclean who rebuilt Duart Castle to its former glory and celebrated its return with a gathering of clans people from around the world.

Duart Castle is one of the few original clan seats that has survived as the home of the chief and his family while also being open to the public.

When addressing congress at the 2012 International Clan Maclean Gathering on Mull, Sir Lachlan Maclean said Duart Castle was being damaged by water penetration and extensive repairs were urgently required.

Mr Maclean said the unanimous response from those present was that they wanted to help to ensure the conservation of the castle for the enjoyment by future generations.

In 2014 the Duart Castle Restoration Appeal was launched and Mr Maclean was invited to join the chief as a member of the oversight board as well as act as the appeal co-ordinator for the worldwide fundraiser, which is to be organised from Bundaberg.

To bolster the funds contributed by the chief's family, Historic Environment Scotland would grant up to 500,000 pounds and contributions from clans people and members of the public would target 600,000 pounds (to date half of this amount has been raised).

Mid-2018 will see the completion of Stage 4 of the restoration at an overall project cost of more than one million pounds. Plans for further work are being developed.

For more details or to donate visit https://bit.ly/2bT0TYZ