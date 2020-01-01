Bundaberg's late 1970s drought crisis wasn't as bad as 2019

DRY SKIES: Showing little has changed, the NewsMail reported in January 1978 that predicted storms and rain had beckoned but ultimately failed to release on the region.

DRY SKIES: Showing little has changed, the NewsMail reported in January 1978 that predicted storms and rain had beckoned but ultimately failed to release on the region. File

IN CONDITIONS that many could relate to today, the Bundaberg NewsMail was reporting on drought back at the start of January, 1978.

While then Minister for Burnett Claude Wharton described the drought affecting the shires of Gayndah, Miriam Vale, Biggenden, Kolan, Perry, Tiaro and Woocoo as "grim and desperate", then NewsMail editor Ron Harvey called for urgent action from the government as Bundaberg farmers battled the big dry.

It was a matter the then Federal Member for Wide Bay Clarence Millar said was worsening and needed attention from state and federal governments.

It coincided with then Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen saying he would ask the Federal Government to commit to "rain-making" aircraft to seed clouds with materials intended to produce rain.

"Obviously if something can be done to aid community people, we would do it," Mr Bjelke-Petersen said.

State Cabinet had all but agreed to take over the Brisbane-based Lions Drought Relief Fund, which fund representatives had asked to be taken on by the Primary Industries Department.

The government had been asked to match donations dollar for dollar.

Meanwhile, Crown land was given as a suggestion for Queensland's starving grazing cattle.

Combined branches of the Department of Primary Industries met in Bundaberg to discuss the dire situation faced by farmers, the first meeting of its kind since the major drought of 1968-69.

The meeting was held between graziers and representatives from the agricultural sector after some farmers reported closing up to a quarter of their cattle.

The drought was considered so serious that in his January 10 newspaper editorial, Mr Harvey called for the State Government to chip in $2 million in disaster funding, which would be more than $10 million in today's currency including inflation.

But stakeholders in the late '70s may have been shocked if they looked into a crystal ball at 2019's stats.

The year 1977 saw 776mm of rain for the region, while 1978 netted a higher total of 980mm.

It was a dry 2019, with just 316mm for the entire year.