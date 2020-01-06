Bundaberg's January 2 baby boom

Kadek and Ben Drysdale with their new addition to the family, Asher.

Kadek and Ben Drysdale with their new addition to the family, Asher. brian cassidy

IT WAS a slow start to the year, with no Bundy babies born on new year's day, but it didn't stay this way for long, with six babies born the following day.

Asher Wayne Drysdale was the second baby born in Bundaberg this decade and on the second day of the year, no less.

But for first time parents Ben Drysdale and Kadek Dewi-Drysdale, it didn't matter when their newborn son was born, so long as he was happy and healthy.

"It was pretty incredible when the midwives told us he was the second baby born this year … they said there was one a couple of hours before us too, but none actually on the first," Mr Drysdale said.

"We would have been happy if he was born at any stage of the year, so that was just a bonus for us."

Baby Asher was born in the Bundaberg Hospital at 10.20am, weighing eight pounds and one ounce and since taking him home, the couple have been pleasantly surprised with how well Asher has settled in.

"The first couple of days have been very calm and we've actually been able to get a bit of sleep," Mr Drysdale said.

"I think we're in the honeymoon period, but he really is a fantastic baby.

"He gets a little restless and then goes straight back to sleep."

After an initial scare at 24 weeks that turned out to be a false alarm, the couple discovered the gender of little boy much earlier than normal, which made the process of selecting a name much easier.

"When the name Asher came up, it just stood out and when we started researching it a little more, we found out the meaning behind it is blessed and we just knew then that it was perfect," Mr Drysdale said.

But there is a lot of special meaning to Asher's middle name too, which was chosen to tribute Mr Drysdale's late father, Wayne.

The new Dad said he was so grateful for his son, wife and the support of the staff at Bundaberg Hospital.

"Being our first time, we really didn't know what to expect, but throughout the whole process, the midwives were just phenomenal," Mr Drysdale said.

"My wife is incredible and the way she has handled it all … she is an absolute superstar."