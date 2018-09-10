Bundaberg's house prices drive growth

Michael Toovey of LJ Hooker is ready to show you the door to your new house.

Michael Toovey of LJ Hooker is ready to show you the door to your new house. Brian Cassidy

IF YOU are thinking about selling your home, now may be the right time.

The latest Real Estate Institute of Queensland report revealed the Bundaberg market is on the way up, with a demand for housing increasing as well as median house prices.

One of Bundaberg's highest-performing suburbs was Burnett Heads, with median house prices increasing by 18.1 per cent to $317,000.

Woodgate followed with a 10.3 per cent rise to $402,500.

Bundaberg North also saw a rise in median house prices of 8.9 per cent to $227,500.

In June, property buyers could snap up a house in Bundaberg for $287,500 - up 2.7 per cent on a year ago.

Five years ago the median price was $280,000.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella expected the Bundaberg market to continue to grow at a modest rate, and hold steady for the next year.

"Bundaberg, Cairns, Fraser Coast, and Toowoomba are steady markets at the moment and planned infrastructure spending in those markets should help boost the local economy. Hopefully this will translate to house sales,” Ms Mercorella said.

"Market trend indicators have shown signs of recovery with demand increasing incrementally at the same time supply has eased, potentially failing to keep pace with the slight increase in demand.”

She said property listings had slipped 29 per cent for the year to May 2018; from 4230 listings in May 2017 to 3007 listings this year.

Ms Mercorella said the unit market had dropped sharply in the quarter by 25.5 per cent this quarter to a median sale price of $205,000.

Although over the course of the year the unit price had held steady at $255,000.

She said generally the regional Queensland performance was very patchy.

"Some areas, such as Toowoomba, Mackay, Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Cairns have performed relatively well,” she said.

"However, there were some areas where we were expecting to see better results, such as Townsville and Rockhampton. The local economy in these regions continues to struggle and until employment figures improve it's difficult to see how the housing market can deliver any meaningful growth.”

The report identified the Sunshine Coast as the state's powerhouse market, delivering 6.4 per cent growth annually, out performing the Gold Coast growth of 4.5 per cent.