29°
News

Bundaberg's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

Sherele Moody
| 11th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
In the distance, across a flat landscape, smoke rises from a shell exploding at Bullecourt.
In the distance, across a flat landscape, smoke rises from a shell exploding at Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (P02321.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPECIAL REPORT: How the Germans captured 1170 Diggers in just a few hours.

AS THE sun rose across an idyllic snow-covered field in northern France on April 11, 1917, thousands of Australian Diggers calmly began walking toward the German enemy line some 2km away.

By the end of the day, that beautiful stretch of pristine fertile ground a short distance from the village of Bullecourt would be known as "the blood tub".

The first Battle of Bullecourt was an unmitigated disaster that had the might of the German army mow down 3300 Australians with a barrage of bullets and explosives in just a few hours.

The Germans also took 1170 of the Australian soldiers as prisoners of war by day's end.

The previous evening, British and Australian defence leaders ordered the Aussies - including 10 Bundaberg men from the 15th Battalion - to attack the German defence of the Hindenburg Line on the opposite side of the field.

The Aussie infantry moved forward, expecting to be protected by at least 12 British tanks.

 

Three soldiers warm a mess tin of tea over a candle in the reserve line during the fighting near Bullecourt.
Three soldiers warm a mess tin of tea over a candle in the reserve line during the fighting near Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00456)

But the behemoths of the battlefield were so slow that they did not get to there on time and when the tanks eventually crawled past the Aussie trenches, they were quickly destroyed by the enemy's strong wall of field artillery.

That same arsenal of German weapons ripped the approaching Diggers to shreds.

Among the dead were confectioner Arthur Richard Evans, 28, labourer James Yates Sorensen, 25, and John Joyce, 27.

The three Bundaberg Diggers died fighting alongside other men from our region including Peter Aloysius, Kenneth William Probert, Frank Arthur Wortley, Frederick McCann, James Carey, Lionel George Robert Tyson and Hugh Mansfield.

All of these other men survived Bullecourt but succumbed to wounds or disease or were killed in action within 18 months of that fateful day.

"No doubt exceedingly important strategic objects lay behind the British (led) attack, but I have never been able to discover what they were," German General Eric Ludendorff wrote shortly after the killer skirmish that barely impacted his own battalions.

Battle of Bullecourt expert Captain Andrew Craig said wave after wave of Diggers moved across that icy field, never faltering to follow in the footsteps of their mates despite the unrelenting mass of bodies falling before them.

"The Australians advanced over 2000m of pretty flat ground," the retired Royal Australian Navy officer told ARM Newsdesk.

"They walked up. There was no running or jumping.

"They just walked in to face the shells and bullets.

"It took a particular mindset just to keep at it.

"I think what held them together was their resilience, courage and mateship.

"You had to be able to have such confidence in your mates on either side and know that they were there to protect you the best they could and you were there to protect them the best you could and you just got on with it."

 

Members of the 2nd Division at a dump of frontline supplies near Iggery Corner, during the fight for Bullecourt.
Members of the 2nd Division at a dump of frontline supplies near Iggery Corner, during the fight for Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00436)

Australian War Memorial senior historian Aaron Pegram said the Battle of Bullecourt was over-shadowed by bigger and bloodier campaigns elsewhere including the Somme, Pozières and Passchendaele where more than 62,000 allied soldiers were killed.

"Bullecourt - with 3000-plus casualties in one unsuccessful assault - it is on its own staggering, but in the context of those other losses it's also a drop in the ocean," he said.

On April 25, Bundaberg residents will remember the sacrifice of soldiers killed in the First Battle of Bullecourt at the region's Anzac Day dawn services.

Our region will also commemorate the lives lost in the second Battle of Bullecourt.

That battle started on May 3, 1917, and by the time it ended two weeks later on May 17, 7482 Australians were dead.

Both Bullecourt battles accounted for the deaths of almost 11,000 Australians, about one sixth of the 62,000-plus Australian casualties in the First World War.

 

(L) Sidney Shang and his brother Caleb Shang from WW1.
(L) Sidney Shang and his brother Caleb Shang from WW1. Alistair Brightman

How brothers in arms braved battles at war and at home

THEY faced the same enemy as their comrades, braved the same harsh conditions and risked their lives for the same cause, but when First World War brothers in arms Caleb and Sidney Shang returned home to Australia they were ostracised for the colour of their skin.

Just being able to join the Australian Imperial Forces was a battle for the Shangs who were among about 200 Chinese-Australians to fight in WWI.

They were initially denied entry to the AIF because their father was Chinese and the Defence Act of 1909 only allowed men "substantially of European origin" to enlist.

They were eventually allowed to join our nation's WWI efforts when the government loosened its Euro-centric recruitment policy, allowing men of mixed ethnic heritage to join if they had one European parent.

Caleb was born in Fortitude Valley in 1884 and Sidney was born in Rockhampton in 1891.

Their parents, Jane Noon and Lee Wah Shang, moved the boys and their 11 siblings to Cairns where the family continues to have strong connections.

Sidney was the first of the Shangs to enlist when he made the journey to Townsville in January of 1916 at the age of 24. Caleb was not far behind, with the older brother joining the AIF five months later.

Both Caleb and Sidney did their country proud on the battlefields of France.

Sidney served in the 12th Battalion, fighting at Ypres in Flanders and on the Somme.

His battalion helped block a German offensive in 1918 near Amiens on August 8.

Sidney earned a British War Medal and the Victory Medal for his battlefield heroics.

 

Keith Shang from Maryborough with a portrait of his father Sidney from WW1.
Keith Shang from Maryborough with a portrait of his father Sidney from WW1. Alistair Brightman

His brother was one the few Australians to survive the first Battle of Bullecourt on April 11, 1917 in France.

Knowns as "the blood tub", some 3300 Australians were killed and 1170 taken as prisoners of war within a few hours of the under-prepared Australians launching their assault on the significantly stronger German enclave on the Hindenberg line.

Caleb was known to be a heroic jack-of-all-trades soldier, usually taking on the roles of runner, signaller, scout and sniper.

He often bravely infiltrated enemy lines where he would quickly sketch out the enemy positions for his commanders.

Caleb's bravery at Bullecourt and elsewhere in France earned him two Distinguished Conduct medals and one Military Medal.

He returned to Australia as our nation's first decorated soldier of Chinese descent and, at the time, the most decorated soldier in Queensland.

After the war, Caleb settled down in Victoria where he worked as a herbalist. He married in 1923 and moved with his wife to the Cairns region where he died 30 years later in 1953.

Sidney settled in Innisfail where he married and raised seven kids while working as a taxi driver, a butcher and eventually as a self-employed truckie.

He endured years of ill health, with most of his ailments stemming from being gassed during the war.

He died in 1956 from tuberculosis.

Keith Shang told APN Newsdesk his father Sidney and Uncle Caleb came back to Australia as humble men determined to put their war experiences behind them and to get on with their lives.

"I'm very proud of my father and uncle," the former Mackay resident told ARM Newsdesk from his Fraser Coast home.

"They were very good men and they were good fathers.

"You just had to take them as you found them."

Mr Shang said his father and uncle were not given land as part of the soldier resettlement scheme and instead of being treated as heroes they were subjected to intense and ongoing racism.

"They did their part in the war and they came back and suffered.

"They didn't get any money, they weren't really recognised for what they did.

"They had to battle all of the time.

"My dad used to stand in line for work and they would pick other men instead of him.

"In the old days they would be called anything (racist)."

 

Stretcher bearers of the 8th Battalion carry wounded soldiers back along the trenches during the fighting at Bullecourt.
Stretcher bearers of the 8th Battalion carry wounded soldiers back along the trenches during the fighting at Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00440)

Bundaberg region 15th Australian Infantry Battalion soldiers who fought at the Battle of Bullecourt during the First World War:

Arthur Richard Evans was a Bundaberg confectioner who died in action on April 11, 1917, at the age of 28. He enlisted on December 15, 1914, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A49 Seang Choon on February 13, 1915.

James Yates Sorensen was a Bundaberg-born labourer with family living in Tiaro. He was killed in action on April 11, 1917. He enlisted on March 27, 1915, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A63 Karoola on June 12, 1915 at the age of 23.

John Joyce was killed in action on April 11, 1917, at the age of 27.

Peter Aloysius O'Neill was a Bundaberg stationhand who died of wounds on August 20, 1917, at the age of 20. He enlisted on February 4, 1916, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A36 Boonah on October 21, 1916.

Kenneth William Probert was a Bundaberg printer who died of wounds on September 28, 1918, at the age of 19. He enlisted on April 12, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A46 Clan Macgillivray on September 7, 1916.

 

Australian servicemen bathe in shell holes after the fight for Bullecourt.
Australian servicemen bathe in shell holes after the fight for Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E03925)

Frank Arthur Wortley was a Bundaberg labourer who was killed in action on September 27, 1917, at the age of 36. He enlisted on January 14, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A49 Seang Choon on May 4, 1916.

Frederick McCann was a Bundaberg labourer who died of wounds on June 9, 1918, at the age of 27. He enlisted on December 16, 1914 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A49 Seang Choon on February 13, 1915.

James Carey was a Bundaberg hotel manager who died of disease on August 14, 1917, while a prisoner of war. He died at the age of 38. He enlisted on August 3, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A36 Boonah on October 21, 1916.

Lionel George Robert Tyson was a Bundaberg farmer who was killed in action on August 16, 1917, at the age of 35. He enlisted on January 14, 1916, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A49 Seang Choon on May 4, 1916.

Hugh Mansfield was a Bundaberg labourer who died of wounds on September 18, 1918, at the age of 25. He enlisted on March 27, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A46 Clan Macgillivray on September 7, 1916.

Source: Australian War Memorial

- ARM NEWSDESK

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  aaron pegram anzac day australian war memorial battle of bullecourt caleb shang captain andrew craig dawn service first world war france hindenburg line passchendaele pozières sidney shang somme

Bundaberg's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

Bundaberg's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

100 years on, we remember the brave local soldiers who faced the might of the German armed forces during the bloody Battle of Bullecourt in France

New Childers cafe owner falling in love with the place

FRESH START: Cafe 58 in Childers is starting to bring in regulars, owner Sue Johns says.

"I'm so happy and proud I have these people in my life”

FAMILY TRADITION: Meet Bundy's own blue bloods

NEXT GENERATION: Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells with son Scott Swindells at Bundaberg Police Station.

Third generations of Swindells family joins service

Gold completes 10/10 medal haul for Childers winemakers

Ohana Winery owners Josh Phillips and Zoe Young.

"It's so aromatic and seductive”

Local Partners

Bundy's million dollar lotto prize unclaimed

ONE million dollars remains unclaimed after the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Go back in time at Tegege this weekend

FUN DAY: Lane Cook, Braxton Cook, Brandon Witcher and Lawson Cook at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally.

Tractors, broom making, goats and more

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

A return to the studio

AFTER finding success in the US, filmmaker Jeffrey Walker has returned to the series that helped kick-start his career.

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Iggy's ego just got hammered

Iggy Azalea puts her back into it during the Mo Bounce video clip.

LESS than 5000 Aussies have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

SOLD By Tim McCollum

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Price Reduction!

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

BARGAINS: Bundy region block sells for $8000

The home at 6 Eriksen St sold for $125,000 at a council auction.

Bundaberg Regional Council auctioned two lots with unpaid rates

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!