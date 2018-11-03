Bundaberg's food retailers to grow: Report

FLASHBACK: Coles manager Mel Lynch inside the Kensington store back when it opened in April last year.

FLASHBACK: Coles manager Mel Lynch inside the Kensington store back when it opened in April last year. Mike Knott BUN070417COLES21

FOOD catering is set to be the Bundaberg region's largest growing retail area in the next decade, a new report says.

A 28-page information memorandum for potential buyers of Stockland Kensington has provided an in-depth insight into the region's economic outlook to 2031.

Earlier this week the NewsMail revealed the $30 million shopping complex that houses Bundaberg's largest supermarket is on the market.

The promotional memorandum says the Bundaberg region supports 6564 local businesses and 28,679 full-time jobs.

Of these the retail trade sector employs 3197 people, making it the second highest employing industry in the region and representing 11.1 per cent of all full-time jobs.

This is above the Queensland average of 9 per cent, demonstrating the importance of trade in the Bundaberg economy. The report identified a main trade area for Coles Kensington with a population of 65,820 people.

This includes one primary sector and three secondary sectors, extending some five to 75km around the site.

Coles Kensington dominates the southern trade sectors within the main trade area, which boasts a population of 18,280 people and includes the western area of Bundy, including Millbank, Avoca, Kensington, Branyan, Svensson Heights and parts of Norville.

The report estimated the total retail expenditure for the area is $840.9 million. Just under half, $418.3 million is spent on food-related purchases.

The retail spend is expected to grow significantly and reach $1.3 billion by 2031, representing a total growth of 55 per cent. Of this food catering, which currently is estimated at an $80 million spend is predicted to grow to $139.9 million, with an annual growth of 4.4 per cent. Food and liquor is forecast to be the second fastest growing sector at 3.9 per cent from a $418.3 million spend to $685.8 million. The next biggest retail group is household groups which will jump from $151.5 million to $208.5 million.

The 2.5 per cent annual growth is the same as what is forecast for the apparel, leisure, general retail and retail services groups.

The other secondary trading areas are:

An area stretching 25km to the north of the Burnett River, encompassing Bundaberg North, Oakwood, Gooburrum, Sharon, Avondale, Moore Park Beach and Meadowvale.

An area stretching to the east, including the CBD as well as Walkervale and Avenell Heights.

An area extending more than 75km to the south-west and incorporates the towns of Gin Gin and Childers.

Expressions of interest in Stockland Kensington, which opened about 18 months ago, close on Thursday.