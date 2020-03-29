Menu
Emergency services were kept busy over the weekend, with numerous incidents occurring in the Bundaberg region.
News

Emergency responders called to numerous jobs across Bundy

Rhylea Millar
29th Mar 2020 6:59 PM | Updated: 30th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
EMERGENCY services were kept busy over the weekend, with numerous incidents occurring in the Bundaberg region.

Car rollover

QAS assessed five patients on scene, after a single-vehicle rollover occurred.

Paramedics were called to the scene on the intersection of George St and Targo St, about 7.20pm on Friday night.

One patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for an arm injury.

The remaining four people declined further treatment.

Fire reported 

A SMALL fire was reported on Saturday, about 11.20am, at the Friendly Society Private Hospital on Bingera St, in Bundaberg West.

QFES responded to an alarm that set off, after an airconditioning unit caught on fire.

The building was evacuated and crews were able to contain the small fire quickly.

Traffic crash

PARAMEDICS attended to a traffic incident on Takalvan St, after a crash involving two vehicles occurred.

QAS were called to the scene at Bundaberg West, on Saturday, about 3.20pm.

Assistance from QAS was declined by all people on scene.

