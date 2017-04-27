Bundaberg's charity cash cow

HAPPY TO HELP: Tender Sprouted Meats donated beef which was auctioned off at a record price.

IN AN unheard of event, Bundaberg beef has sold for an extraordinary price at auction.

The average price per kilogram for a quarter of beef sits around $15, but last Saturday Tender Sprouted Meats sold two quarters for more than $110 a kilogram.

It wasn't a price hike though, it was all for a good cause and in the name of charity.

Owner's Rob and Sarah Cook donated the meat to be raffled off for The Friendlies High Country Tour, which will raise money for The Friendlies Foundation.

Part of the tour is a bike ride Saturday morning when more than 20 riders will take to their seats for a 300-600km trek from Bundaberg to Biggenden and back.

Friendly Society Private Hospital board chairman and bike rider Les Hancock said he hoped the ride would raise $50,000 for the hospital.

Mr Cook was amazed at the price his beef went for, saying the generosity of bidders shone through as the price sky-rocketed.

It meant quarters went for about $7500 each and it will all be donated to the foundation.

"It went crazy,” Mr Cook said.

"I've never heard of it happening anywhere in Australia.”

He said Tender Sprouted Meats had a belief that what comes around goes around and felt it was important to give back to a community who supported their business.

For more information on the ride go to http://bit.ly/2pBstBp.