Bundaberg's Cancer Council office is on the move

WIG GIG: The new location will offer the same services and programs for the community, including a purpose-built room for its ESA Wig and Turban Service.

BUNDABERG'S Cancer Council Queensland office is on the move.

The last day its Bourbong St office will be open is on Monday, before the office is moved and reopened on Wednesday at 41 Woongarra St.

The organisation says the move will help it reach more of the 1500 people diagnosed with cancer each year in Wide Bay-Burnett.

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift said, as a community-based charity, it continuously looked to enhance services to better support volunteers, supporters, cancer patients, carers, friends and family.

"The hub will still offer a range of services and programs for the community, including a purpose-built room for our ESA Wig and Turban Service and bookable room for support groups,” Ms Clift said.

"With the continued support of the community we can continue to fund lifesaving research, offer education and prevention programs, and provide support for all Queenslanders, all cancers,” she said.

Contact details for the Bundaberg office, including the phone number 4150 4500, will remain the same.