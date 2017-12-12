Bundaberg's blood worth bottling this Christmas

FORGET Santa's naughty or nice list, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service has revealed it has a secret Christmas list of lifesavers.
Topping the list of Bundaberg's most common donor names are Susan, David, Karen, Peter, Sarah, John, Jennifer, Paul, Rebecca and Robert.
Spokesman Barry Lynch said it wasn't too late to add your name to the list, with 752 local donations needed between now and January 7.
Blood has a short shelf-life and cannot be stockpiled so must be donated in the days immediately before and after public holidays.
"No matter what your name is, we would love to add you to our life savers list,” he said.
To make an appointment to give blood, call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au