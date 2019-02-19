Menu
CENTRE STAGE: Bundaberg's Jack McGovern won best supporting actor for his role in The Owl and the Pussycat. He is pictured here in the show Rent, a rock musical.
Bundaberg's big win at Matilda Awards

19th Feb 2019 8:44 AM
BUNDABERG'S Jackson McGovern has taken out a prestigious award for Queensland best and brightest in performing arts.

McGovern, who previously wrote a column for the NewsMail, won best male actor in a supporting role for his work in The Owl and the Pussycat at the Matilda Awards.

A former member of Bundaberg Player Incorporation and a 2014 graduate from the Queensland Conservatorium, he has stage credits for a number of productions including Hair and Rent.

McGovern said the best thing about being an actor was the joy that could be found in playing and storytelling.

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch congratulated all nominees and recipients for their outstanding work.

"The Matilda Awards are the highlight of Queensland's performing arts calendar, showcasing the strength and diversity of talent in theatre across the state,” Ms Enoch said.

More than 500 performers, artists and patrons of the arts attended the ceremony in what Matilda Awards executive committee chairwoman Deb Wilks described as a celebration of Queensland's theatre industry.

McGovern also rubbed shoulders with other actors at the event including Noni Hazlehurst who won best female actor in a leading role for Mother at QPAC.

For more information on the awards, visit www.matildaawards.com.au.

