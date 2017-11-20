Bundaberg's baton relay route revealed

BUNDABERG residents are called on to celebrate the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay in the region on Saturday, March 24.

Bundaberg Regional Council mayor Jack Dempsey encouraged residents to mark the historic occasion by supporting the 30 hometown heroes selected as batonbearers as they carry the Queen's Baton along the 6km relay route.

"The relay will begin at the Hinkler Hall of Aviation, paying tribute to pioneer solo aviator Bert Hinkler, and will travel around the Botanic Gardens aboard the Australian Sugar Cane Railway train.

"It will then make its way across the iconic Burnett River traffic bridge, through the CBD passing the Cenotaph and post office building, on its way to the Bundaberg Multiplex,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We are so fortunate to have been selected as one of the regional towns to host the relay which spans 230,000 kilometres throughout the Commonwealth nations and territories - and I would encourage everyone to show their support by cheering on our local batonbearers and joining the celebrations which will follow.

"Be a part of history and enjoy this rare sporting opportunity as Queensland prepares to host the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.”

The community celebration is a chance for all residents to view the Queen's Baton, after it has travelled throughout the Commonwealth and the length and breadth of Australia on its way to the Gold Coast, before it moves on to the next leg of its journey.

"The Queen's Baton will remain at the community celebrations for approximately half an hour before it leaves our region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"All residents are invited to join us in celebrating the arrival of the baton in the Bundaberg region at our community celebrations at the Multiplex.”

The community celebrations will feature activities for children aged four to 12 including baton-making, a mini Commonwealth Games event and traditional indigenous sports.

The relay route is expected to take about two hours to complete.