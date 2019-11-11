Bundaberg’s annual rainfall behind by half a metre

A fire truck races towards a blaze in the Deepwater National Park area of Queensland on November 29, 2018.

A fire truck races towards a blaze in the Deepwater National Park area of Queensland on November 29, 2018.

THE Bundaberg area is half a metre down on its average annual rainfall, which is exaggerating the local fire risk.

It’s far worse than the severe conditions of last year, when a catastrophic fire blazed through Deepwater National Park in late November.

The Bureau of Meteorology records 307 millimetres of rain decending on Bundaberg this year.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said the area had 642mm up until November 11 last year.

Bundaberg’s rainfall up until the end of November is normally 894mm, Mr Narramore said.

He said that Bundaberg was experiencing “pretty unusual” climate.

“You normally do have hot and windy days and a few fires when you get to August and September, and maybe sometimes into October.

“But to have this kind of really dry, hot and windy weather right through into the middle and even to the end of November in a week’s time is really unusual.

“We only have to cast our mind back to last year when we had pretty similar conditions before the storms kicked in late November.”

The reduction of half a metre of rain compared to the average year had an impact on the fire risk conditions.

“It’s going to lead to very dry ground, dry fuel loads as well,” he said.

“That’s why fires are getting going in wet places like the Sunshine Coast.

“They’re a lot like you, because they have a lot less rainfall and that’s obviously leading to these hotter days, and dust, and it’s really the ongoing drought as well.”

He said there would be a high fire danger today, but that it would be severe tomorrow when temperatures reach the mid 30s.

The fire risk would decrease on Thursday to Saturday, and there was a chance of thunderstorms further inland.

“It will probably be dry thunderstorms though, with very little rain,” Mr Narramore said.

“But we’ll get a little bit more moisture as we get into Saturday and Sunday, so we’ve got a better chance there for some showers and thunderstorms … but it’s very isolated.

“At least there’s some moisture in the atmosphere so someone will get lucky.

“But widespread rain, definitely for the next seven to 10 days, there’s no real signs there. There’s pretty much no end in sight really for these dry, hot, windy conditions for much of the week.”