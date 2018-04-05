Bundaberg's aged care crisis goes national

BUNDABERG'S aged care crisis was aired to viewers across the nation last night in a segment on ABC's 7.30 Report.

The program's producers were in town last month for an aged care crisis meeting, orchestrated by local advocate Heather Mansell-Brown.

The meeting was attended by hundreds of residents and politicians with many calling for a Royal Commission into aged care and for nurse-to-patient ratios to be mandated.

The issue has garnered significant attention after the NewsMail reported on a series of complaints against numerous aged facilities, including Blue Care's Pioneer Lodge, which in December last year failed an audit for not meeting 15 aged care standards.

On March 9 the NewsMail broke the story of Janice Williams' 87-year-old mum, who died from sepsis on Valentine's Day. She had been a resident at Pioneer Lodge and, leading up to her death, Ms Williams had a series of complaints about the treatment of her mother.

They included scarcity of staff, lack of communication, poor showering practices and failure to act on medical concerns. Ms Williams featured on the 7.30 Report.

One of her more disturbing stories was being called by an anonymous care worker to say her mum had not been showered for a week. That followed a complaint made by Ms Williams after she discovered her mum was being pulled out of bed at around 3am to be showered. "While visiting my mother with my dad, the stench of urine that come off my mother nearly made us physically ill,” she said during the interview following her mum's death.

Blue Care denied its staff in any way contributed to the death of Ms Williams' mum.

The ACCC is investigating the circumstances that led to her death.