Bundaberg's 10 best Instragram locations

WANT to make the most of the holiday season in Bundaberg?

Whether you're taking a break in the Rum City or a local, there are some hot locations around the region for photography.

Here's a list of 10 of the hottest locations.

The Nanning Friendship Gardens in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN2011217NANNING25

1. Botanic gardens

Bundaberg's Botanic Gardens has just had a big revamp with the new $1.2 million revamp of the Chinese Nanning Friendship Gardens within the 27-hectare park.

Make the most of the stunning backgrounds for your selfies or just trick your friends into thinking you've flown to China for the weekend.

There are also heaps of other great backdrops at the gardens, from the Japanese garden to the forest walk.

Geno Karawa-Wangi: #snapBundaberg Indulge Bistro has to be the best in town. Geno Karawa-Wangi

2. Indulge wall

When you pass it by every other day it can be easy to forget we have a fun, funky photo backdrop just sitting in the middle of the CBD.

The wall was painted a number of years ago when a group of Sydney street artists were invited to Bundy to brighten up the region.

It makes the perfect palce to grab a selfie after or before your cappuccino.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourisms Ellie Tonkin and Creative Regions Wendy Zunker grab a selfie at the mural outside the Brewhouse in Bourbong Street. Mike Knott BUN061217MURAL5

3. Brewhouse mural

Sticking with the CBD, pop along to the colourful mural at the Brewhouse on Tantitha St.

The craft brewery and eatery now boasts an impressive mural wall featuring local local farm scenery.

It's a colourful backdrop showing what Bundy's all about.

STUNNING: The sun sets on Coonarr beach. Crystal Jones

4. Coonarr

While popular, Coonarr remains one of the region's quieter beaches.

Not only do the empty spaces make for wonderful photos, but there's everything from bush to beach and the sky often puts on an impressive display.

It's well worth the 20-minute drive from town.

GREAT DESIGN: Bundaberg Regional Galleries volunteers and staff, Zoe Blandford, Veronica Taylor, David Graham, Teena Hetherington, Claire Avery, Sarah Irons, Jenny Gilbertson, Sheree Richards, Dave Walters and Erin Hawkins in front of the new carpark mural outside BRAG. Mike Knott BUN040717MURAL1

5. Art gallery mural

You won't need to go much further than the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery car park to take an amazing photo with a modern edge.

According to artist Simon Degroot, "the shapes may appear to be local landmarks or they may not”.

Make your mind up by snapping away and seeing what you come up with.

TURTLY AWESOME: Artists Tim Phibs launches his turtle mural with representatives from Hinkler Central, Creative Regions, Bundaberg Regional Council, Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism, Queensland Parks and Wildlife, and Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery Contributed

6. Hinkler turtle mural

We're practically mural city in Bundy!

The stunning turtle mural is a colourful ode to the region at Hinkler Central.

So next time you're doing your shopping, stop for a photo or two.

SHINING THROUGH: Sarah Young shared this photo of the Burnett Traffic Bridge to the NewsMail's Facebook page.

7. Burnett Traffic Bridge

It's one of our most classic monuments and one of the most - if not the most - iconic structure in our area.

The piece of 1800s arhitecture has held up through every natural disaster we've had thrown our way.

Whether you take pics on, under or looking towards the bridge, they're bound to come out stunning.

Wet weather in Buss Park, Bundaberg. Crystal Jones

8. Buss Park

With its roses and neat lawns it's like an English garden overlooking a classic church.

But Buss Park is Bundy through and through.

The park boasts lovely rose bushes and garden beds filled with colourful flowers which change depending on the season.

Daniel Morada Amazing view of the storm at the hummock look out.

9. Hummock Lookout

Overlooking the city and farms of Bundy, you can't go past the Hummock Lookout.

Make the most of the look-out, or go for a stroll in the nearby bush trail.

There's no better place to catch a glimpse of the region from up high.

NO SMOKING ZONE: Frazer and Poppy Nelson's parents would like to see the Turtle Playground a smoke free zone. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN040714SMK1

10. Turtle Playground

The Turtle Playground has become furniture in Bargara, but it doesn't make it any less special.

How many other places can boast a giant turtle whose mouth you can take photos in?

Not too many, we're guessing.