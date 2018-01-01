Bundaberg's 10 best Instragram locations

WANT to make the most of the holiday season in Bundaberg?
Whether you're taking a break in the Rum City or a local, there are some hot locations around the region for photography.
Here's a list of 10 of the hottest locations.
1. Botanic gardens
Bundaberg's Botanic Gardens has just had a big revamp with the new $1.2 million revamp of the Chinese Nanning Friendship Gardens within the 27-hectare park.
Make the most of the stunning backgrounds for your selfies or just trick your friends into thinking you've flown to China for the weekend.
There are also heaps of other great backdrops at the gardens, from the Japanese garden to the forest walk.
2. Indulge wall
When you pass it by every other day it can be easy to forget we have a fun, funky photo backdrop just sitting in the middle of the CBD.
The wall was painted a number of years ago when a group of Sydney street artists were invited to Bundy to brighten up the region.
It makes the perfect palce to grab a selfie after or before your cappuccino.
3. Brewhouse mural
Sticking with the CBD, pop along to the colourful mural at the Brewhouse on Tantitha St.
The craft brewery and eatery now boasts an impressive mural wall featuring local local farm scenery.
It's a colourful backdrop showing what Bundy's all about.
4. Coonarr
While popular, Coonarr remains one of the region's quieter beaches.
Not only do the empty spaces make for wonderful photos, but there's everything from bush to beach and the sky often puts on an impressive display.
It's well worth the 20-minute drive from town.
5. Art gallery mural
You won't need to go much further than the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery car park to take an amazing photo with a modern edge.
According to artist Simon Degroot, "the shapes may appear to be local landmarks or they may not”.
Make your mind up by snapping away and seeing what you come up with.
6. Hinkler turtle mural
We're practically mural city in Bundy!
The stunning turtle mural is a colourful ode to the region at Hinkler Central.
So next time you're doing your shopping, stop for a photo or two.
7. Burnett Traffic Bridge
It's one of our most classic monuments and one of the most - if not the most - iconic structure in our area.
The piece of 1800s arhitecture has held up through every natural disaster we've had thrown our way.
Whether you take pics on, under or looking towards the bridge, they're bound to come out stunning.
8. Buss Park
With its roses and neat lawns it's like an English garden overlooking a classic church.
But Buss Park is Bundy through and through.
The park boasts lovely rose bushes and garden beds filled with colourful flowers which change depending on the season.
9. Hummock Lookout
Overlooking the city and farms of Bundy, you can't go past the Hummock Lookout.
Make the most of the look-out, or go for a stroll in the nearby bush trail.
There's no better place to catch a glimpse of the region from up high.
10. Turtle Playground
The Turtle Playground has become furniture in Bargara, but it doesn't make it any less special.
How many other places can boast a giant turtle whose mouth you can take photos in?
Not too many, we're guessing.