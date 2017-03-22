28°
Bundaberg, you've earned a cookie...or 20.

Eliza Goetze
| 22nd Mar 2017 6:56 PM
NO PAIN: Nurse Suzette Bennett tends to Jeff Lennox.
BUNDABERG, you've earned a cookie ... or 20.

The Red Cross Blood Donor Centre at Bundaberg Hospital turned 20 on Tuesday. Opened in 1997 by then mayor Nita Cunningham, current councllor Judy Peters paid a visit to cut the cake with centre manager Dean Krueger and nurses.

Registered nurse Suzette Bennett will have worked at the centre 20 years in April.

She has seen big changes with donations over the years, with better technology making donations easier, the introduction of plasma donations - and more comfortable chairs.

"The process is a lot faster now,” she said.

For her it's the people she meets that make her job worthwhile.

"They're very positive and community-minded,” Ms Bennett said.

"You see them so often, they become like friends. Each time they donate they're helping at least three people.”

The Red Cross is always after new donors and at lunchtime the centre had four - Jeff, Tom and Sam Lennox and Brett Gogoll, all from Jeff Lennox Building.

They signed up for Team Mia, dedicated to three-year-old leukaemia battler Mia Pearce, whose dad Ryan is their colleague.

For Jeff Lennox it was his first time donating.

"It's pretty good, there's no pain,” Mr Lennox said.

"It highlights that there is a need out there. You're helping out people in the unfortunate circumstance of illness or accident.

"One day you might be in the same situation.”

The centre will be closed from April 18 to May 5 for renovations including knocking out a wall to open up the foyer, Mr Krueger said.

That means the next few weeks are vital for donations. To donate blood phone 13 14 95 or visit www.donateblood.com.au.

