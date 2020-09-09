Bundaberg youth get boost to lead regional community projects

HEYWIRE: Recipients chosen to lead their community projects at the Heywire Summit in Canberra this year, with Kate Nolan ad Patrick Myer from FRRR.

ALMOST $30,000 in funding has been awarded to assist community projects and young Australians living in regional Queensland, such as Bundaberg.

The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) has delivered $10,000 to Bundaberg Regional Council, which will be used to upskill the council's youth development action team.

This initiative will allow them to lead environmental activities and an educational film event for young members of the community.

FRRR chief executive officer Natalie Egleton said the grants indicated there were common themes and concerns shared by young Australians living in remote communities.

"We've been heartened to see such an impressive response from rural communities wanting to address these six ideas and implement them in ways that are relevant and meaningful to the young people in their own community," Ms Egleton said.

"We are inspired by the work that the ABC does to help shine a light on the issues affecting young people and thank our donor partners for their continued support.

"It's through these partnerships that FRRR is able to support communities and their young leaders to come up with ideas and solutions that empower them to forge their own future."

In addition to Bundaberg, other Queensland projects receiving funding include the Northern Gulf Resource Management Group's (Dimbulah) We Need Farmers and Chancellor State College's (Sippy Downs) Filling the Gap initiative.

As part of the Heywire Youth Innovation Grants program, which FRRR and ABC have been running together for the last eight years, almost $186,000 has been awarded to support 23 community groups across Australia.