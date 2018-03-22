Bundaberg women weave a future free of violence
BUNDABERG'S Cheryl Mills is among thousands of Australians dedicated to weaving a future free from violence by taking part in an innovative worldwide artistic project.
Ms Mills, Win Seed, Venita Matherson and Jenny Gilbertson and other members of Bundaberg's U3A Spinners & Weavers club are contributors to the One Million Stars to End Violence project.
Started in 2012 by Samoan-Australian artist Maryann Talia Pau, the project encouraged communities like ours to weave stars "to inspire light, hope and peace in the world".
The finished project - a stunning installation of more than one million eight-sided stars made from ribbons and paper - will be on display in Brisbane's King George Square from March 29 to April 15 during the Commonwealth Games Festival 2018.
Our region's contribution of 14,923 stars to the project is particularly poignant given there were 8313 violent crimes committed against Bundaberg-Fraser Coast residents from 2012 to 2017.
"We would meet weekly at the Plunge Cafe and people we didn't know would sit with us and talk while we made the stars," Ms Mills said.
"We would teach community members to make them and they would come back and add their stars to the collection."
Ms Talia Pau said the project was inspired by the murder and rape of Melbourne resident Gillian Meagher.
Jill Meagher was abducted from a Melbourne street in the early hours of September 22, 2012.
Notorious sex predator Adrian Ernest Bailey was sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing Ms Meagher.
"When I started weaving my stars, I imagined the night sky lit up by them so people could make it home safely," Ms Talia Pau said.
For more information on the One Million Stars project and other Festival 2018 events, visit www.gc2018.com/festival2018. - NewsRegional
HOW MANY STARS DID YOUR REGION MAKE?
Ipswich: 85,991
Gold Coast: 80,699
Mackay: 34,776
Sunshine Coast: 15,927
Cairns: 36,096
Toowoomba: 20,247
Bundaberg: 14,923
Fraser Coast: 11,570
Gympie: 11,284
Townsville: 10,000
Northern Rivers: 7,250
Warwick: 6000
Clarence: 2376
Gladstone: 2361
Rockhampton: 1552